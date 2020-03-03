Sultan wants to meet me, says Perak MB

KUALA KANGSAR: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was summoned to have an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today.

The meeting was held at Istana Iskandariah here after Sultan Nazrin and Ahmad Faizal attended a state-level Landscape Day event at Laman Budaya today.

"I was called to have an audience with the Sultan," he said briefly to the media.

Asked whether the meeting also involved other state executive councillors (excos), Ahmad Faizal said no.

"No...I'm alone...I will meet you all (media) later," he said, apologising to the media.

Asked on the purpose of the meeting, Ahmad Faizal answered "wallahuallam" (only God knows).

Ahmad Faizal who is also Chenderiang assemblyman is still keeping mum over the status of the current state administration.

Yesterday, state opposition leader, Datuk Saarani Mohamad said Muafakat Nasional has agreed to work with Bersatu and PAS to form the new state government.