No longer CM, Adly to go on 'Save Melaka' roadshow

MELAKA: State Pakatan Harapan will launch a ‘Save Melaka' roadshow to explain to the people about the backdoor government likely to be formed by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said the roadshow will kick-off tonight in Paya Rumput near Alor Gajah before the pact ‘attacks’ Pengkalan Batu, Telok Mas dan Rembia state assembly seats.

The Bukit Katil state assemblyman said the roadshow was vital following the defection of four PH state assemblymen to PN, to grab power in the state.

“The rakyat needs to know what is happening and this is why we in PH are working together to provide an explanation so that the power to form the government is returned to the people,” he said.

Adly was speaking to reporters at a press conference at state Parti Amanah Negara headquarters, here, today. Present were Melaka PKR chief Datuk Halim Bachik and state DAP chief Datuk Tey Kok Kiew.

On whether he's still the valid Melaka CM, Adly said he has not stepped down from the post but based on the current political development in the state, he has been informed by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Seri Utama Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob’s office that he no longer holds the office.

However, he promised to cooperate with the new state government by handing over documents related to development, economy and social projects in the state.

On allegation by DAP Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who claimed to have quit the pact because he was tired of being a lackey (barua), Adly said such reasoning was nothing more than an excuse for him to jump ship.

"It is merely an excuse to cover up his own weaknesses because in the PH government, we work as a team. He was not the only one who strive for the people."

In the meantime, Adly said he is confident that the people of Melaka will vote for the return PH government in the 15th General Election.