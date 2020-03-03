Muhyiddin never asks to be PM, says Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not ask to be appointed for the top post.

In a Facebook posting, the Pas president said Perikatan Nasional was formed to provide a solution to the recent political impasse following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation that led to the collapse of Pakatan Harapan after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) quit the coalition.

“Muhyiddin was chosen to be the Prime Minister, (he) did not lobby or campaign for himself,” he wrote.

Muhyiddin, 73, was sworn in as the country’s 8th Prime Minister at Istana Negara on Sunday after a week of political uncertainty following Dr Mahathir's resignation last Monday.

Hadi said with Allah’s guidance, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was able to solve the problem faced by the country.

The Marang MP expressed gratitude to the King and the state Rulers for successfully tackling the crisis with much wisdom.

Hadi said the political limbo, which was created by political leaders from the Peninsula, made it hard for leaders in Sabah and Sarawak which were dragged into the crisis as well.

In a same posting, Hadi also acknowledged Dr Mahathir for his tremendous contributions to the country.

“Despite his age, he (Dr Mahathir) is exemplary modern-day statesman who earned a place in history and will always be remembered.” said Hadi.