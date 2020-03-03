MTUC: New Human Resources minister must understand plight of workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to stay true to his word to form a ‘clean’ cabinet.

In congratulating the new appointment, MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor said the prime minister has a lot to prove to the rakyat, and he can start doing so by appointing the right person as the Human Resources minister.

“Whoever he decides to appoint for his new cabinet, we hope that workers will be a top priority. However, he needs to stay true to himself. The nation is watching.

“We believe the previous minister had pushed through bad laws, particularly when amending the Industrial Relations Act (IRA), which he had failed to consult the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) where MTUC and Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) are represented.

“And the consequences led to union-busting and weakened Malaysian unions, after seeing how IRA were rushed for approval through Parliament last October,” Halim said in a statement today.

He said whoever is appointed as Human Resources Minister must urgently review those laws. He said those laws should be repealed or sent back to the NLAC for suitable amendments.

“The next person to fill the post of minister must understand the plight of workers and their struggles to make ends meet.”

He said the new minister should start his job by figuring out how to bridge the widening income gap in the country.

When commenting on the recent economic stimulus package that was announced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he was interim prime minister, Halim said MTUC was a bit unhappy to see no benefits for workers in the private sector.

“We (MTUC) had proposed a revolving fund to provide soft loans for workers, in mitigating their financial burden due to economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, but sadly we did not see it in the package.

“We truly hope for the Prime Minister to consider establishing this fund as a top priority to help workers who are taking home smaller pay packages.”

Halim urged Muhyiddin to come up with work guidelines that could fit into the current working conditions that are dealing with the spread of Covid-19.

He also urged the government to ensure that employers do not take advantage of the outbreak to dictate working terms that could put workers’ health in jeopardy.

Halim said the new government should extend the monthly Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the civil service to all private sector workers from the bottom 40 per cent and middle 40 per cent income groups, who were also struggling with the rising cost of living.

“There is also a dire need for the new government to draw up a medical insurance scheme for all Malaysians. This is to ensure that quality and prompt healthcare reaches all Malaysians irrespective of their position in society,” he said.