Dr M questions Muhyiddin's narrative on political drama

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied allegations that the political turmoil in the country happened after he had resigned from his post.

Dr Mahathir, in his blog chedet.cc, explained that during his audience with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, he admitted that he no longer commanded the support of the majority thus was no longer deserving of the post and stepped down as the premier.

“The Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) claimed that the political crisis began when I, (Dr) Mahathir Mohamad, resigned as prime minister.

“Did I really resign for no reason at all? I, who supposedly have the support of the government and opposition parties, including (former prime minister Datuk Seri) Najib Razak and others who are on trial for corruption, supporting me? This doesn’t make sense,” he wrote today.

He said the palace accepted his resignation, and was then told to be the interim prime minister.

“Who will replace me? The people are tired of politicians who prioritise politicking instead of good governance.”

The 94-year-old said he suggested forming a National Government (Kerajaan Nasional) comprising of non-political and knowledgeable figures to join the government, including party members as ordinary people, not subjected to their respective parties’ agenda.

He said his suggestion, however, was rejected.

“So I resigned. And the crisis went on. I don’t know when it will end?” he questioned.

In Muhyiddin’s maiden public address as prime minister last night, said the decision to accept the appointment was to prevent Malaysia from being dragged into a prolonged political crisis.

He said he came forward to offer a solution when two candidates for the post did not get a majority, adding that he and his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), gave full support to Dr Mahathir, even though the nonagenarian did not get the support of other members of Parliament.

“I had thought deeply before making the decision (to accept the position). What other options do I have? Support Dr Mahathir, who did not have the majority support, or accept the PM post.

“If I support Dr Mahathir, the crisis would continue and might lead to snap elections. In this situation as a leader, I had to seek a solution.” he added.