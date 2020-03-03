Mukhriz to helm Kedah as an opposition state

ALOR STAR: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he would continue to helm Kedah as an opposition state.

Mukhriz said he still has enough state seats to retain the Pakatan Harapan+Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) government in Kedah.

He said he would have another round of meeting with all state assemblymen from PH+Bersatu later.

He also said he would chair the state executive council meeting as usual tomorrow as their responsibility to develop the state for the people has to continue on.

“Of course there are bound to be all sorts of speculations. For now, our position is solid as a state government as long as there are no crossovers.

“We now have 19 plus one state seats (including that of the state speaker), giving us a three-seat majority.

“If we can maintain it, then Kedah will be different from other states which have fallen into the hands of the new Perikatan Nasional government,” he told reporters when he arrived at the Alor Star airport here.

More than 100 supporters were at the airport to welcome Mukhriz home.

Mukhriz said although Bersatu was considered as part of Perikatan Nasional at the federal level, it was not the case in Kedah.

“We hope to calm this situation down because I feel the people hope for a peaceful political situation in the state.

“Of course there are those who are interested to take over the state but not through the general election. There are also those who are interested to be called Yang Amat Berhormat,” he added.

Mukhriz also said he had discussed with his fellow state executive councillors, and was confident that they would continue with whatever plans they had for Kedah.

“We can pull through although we may face with financial constraints for now.

“Before this, we are grateful that under former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, we had been given quite a substantial amount of allocation, just like other states.

“And with the allocation given, we feel that we can continue to run the state although we are now considered an opposition state.

“I am confident that with proper planning and with prudent spending, we can last for the next three years until the next general election, where we will implement whatever plans we have promised the people,” he said.