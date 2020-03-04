Dewan Rakyat to sit from May 18, not as earlier scheduled from March 9

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat will sit from May 18, said its Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the letter conveying the new date was received yesterday night.

“The letter was received last night. A press statement will be issued by Parliament this morning," he said.

He added that there would be no sitting on March 9.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. -NSTP/File pic

" The new date for the opening of Parliament will be on May 18, 2020," he said this morning.

The Lower House was originally scheduled to sit from March 9 to April 16.

Mohamad Ariff had earlier been reported as saying that he would write officially to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ask whether the Dewan Rakyat would sit as scheduled or postponed.