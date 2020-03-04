Abdul Yunus: 'I have met MB, Umno and Pas'

IPOH: PKR state executive councillor (exco) Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari said he met Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at his official residence last week.

Abdul Yunus, the state public amenities, infrastructure, agriculture and plantation committee chairman, said he was there alone and they discussed the current political situation.

He said he met him again yesterday at a programme in Kuala Kangsar.

"No serious discussions … as an Exco, I always meet him to discuss work and politics," he said.

Abdul Yunus who is also Kuala Kurau assemblyman said this when met at his office in Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

He also admitted that he had met several leaders from Umno and Pas to discuss further on the state political situation.

"There should be no issue as we have been friends for so long. We met and spoke on the phone as friends, to discuss issues, that's all," he said.

It was reported recently that Excos here were unsure over the status of the current administration, while efforts to contact Ahmad Faizal to clarify the matter proved futile.

The exit of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and a split in PKR has left the state government facing uncertainties.

Until today, Ahmad Faizal has yet to issue any statement pertaining to the status of the state government and the Excos have been told to carry out their duties as usual.