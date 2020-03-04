Mukhriz: 'My government not in a worrying situation'

ALOR STAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has denied claims that his government was in a “worrying” situation.

He said the state government has since November 2018 been functioning on 20 state seats - 19 state assemblymen and one speaker.

As such, he said, there was no need to coerce his assemblymen into signing any statutory declaration (SD) to prove their support towards him.

“We have a three-seat majority compared to the opposition here. We are in a stable situation. We are not in a worrying situation.

“So there is no need for us to force anyone to sign any SD. It has been proven that SD is invalid, meaningless and has no standing, especially at the federal level,” he told newsmen after chairing the state executive council meeting at his office in Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Elaborating, Mukhriz said at the height of the country’s political crisis recently, there were members of parliament who signed SDs for both sides.

“At the end, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself had to call each MP to meet with them.

“So, on our side here there is no need for any SD, but I am not sure of the other side. I was told there was one but I am not sure if anyone had signed it.

“Even if anyone from the other side has signed, we will still accept them (if there is any defection).”

Mukhriz said it seemed that he was the only menteri besar from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) still left standing after his counterparts in other states fell.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Dewan Rakyat session which had been postponed to May 18, Mukhriz said it was a normal process in which the new government would provide itself time to get up and running.

“There is a possibility that it is even trying to avoid the vote of no-confidence against the new government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“By then, we don’t know if this new government will still have enough support,” he said.

Yesterday, Mukhriz said he would continue to helm Kedah as an opposition state. There were enough state seats to retain the Pakatan Harapan-Bersatu government in Kedah.

Mukhriz, meanwhile, said at today’s state executive council meeting, they also approved an economic stimulus package for the state to mitigate the effects from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have received reports from hoteliers and tourism players that the Covid-19 affected tourism here, especially Langkawi, which saw a drop in the number of tourists.

“So we have decided to do away with the fee imposed on hotel rooms, especially in Langkawi. It (the waiver) will be for six months.

“We are also looking into pumping in more funds for advertising purposes.”

Mukhriz also said that the investment figures for the state would be announced soon but hinted that Kedah was in the list of the top five states which attracted the highest amount of investments last year.