Perikatan Nasional coalition to set up joint secretariat

KUALA LUMPUR: All political parties aligned to the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition will set up a joint secretariat following the change of the federal administration.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the composition of the joint secretariat will include secretaries-general of political parties aligned to the new federal administration.

Apart from establishing a Perikatan Nasional roadmap as well as enhancing political cooperation among the parties ahead of any election and by-election, Annuar said the joint secretariat will also serve as a platform for them to coordinate work as well as services for the people.

“All political parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional (PN) will form one secretariat or work under one committee.

“It does not matter if the parties have one or two elected representatives compared to more than 40 that we have (representing Barisan Nasional).

“We want to make sure all political parties aligned with the new administration are represented in the secretariat. In Malaysia, we must exercise inclusivity so that everybody feels this is their government and they are provided full opportunity to participate,” he told reporters here today.

At the moment, he said, parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional were working in silo since they did not expect to form the coalition.

“We did not plan to set up Perikatan Nasional (prior to a change in the federal administration. We (Perikatan Nasional) have no logo and structure (at the moment. Having said that, we do not want to work in silo anymore.”

Asked if the secretariat will include the secretary-general from Parti Parti Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) and political parties in Sarawak and Sabah, Annuar, who is also the Ketereh member of Parliament, reiterated that the composition of the joint secretariat comprises all parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional.

“My answer is yes (if the joint secretariat would include Bersatu secretary-general).

“However, I was informed that Bersatu needs one or two days to determine who is their secretary-general because it was learnt that there is uncertainty over the position of the (current) secretary-general (of Bersatu).

“However, this is purely their internal party matter and we hope Bersatu will quickly settle the matter because the role of a secretary-general is very important (in a political party).

“And I am really not sure because there is a lot of (unverified) news suggesting the current (Bersatu) secretary-general (Datuk Marzuki Yahya) has resigned. This I do not know. We must respect our political partners (in Perikatan Nasional),” he said.

He added that secretaries-general of political parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional will try to meet at least weekly to deliberate and look into ways to resolve the problems beleaguering the people.

Annuar also said despite the formation of the joint secretariat, Umno's cooperation with its three allies under Barisan Nasional and political cooperation with Pas under the Muafakat Nasional charter remains intact.

“This does not mean that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Muafakat Nasional is deemed ‘kiv’ (keep in view).

“BN will continue to exist and function as a coalition of four parties involving Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah). These are our loyal partners.

“On the other hand, the Muafakat Nasional (political charter) will operate fully at Putra World Trade Centre this week,” said Annuar.

Earlier, Annuar received a visit from an entourage representing leaders of MCA led by the party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

Other members of the entourage included MCA Women chief Datuk Heng Seai Kei and the party youth chief Nicole Wong Siaw Ting.