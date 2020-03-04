PM should be given 'total and absolute freedom' to decide on his Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has a pool of talented leaders from which he can appoint to the Federal Cabinet under the new Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition.

“The prime minister has 222 names including himself to be nominated or to be appointed into his Cabinet.

“On top of that, he has more than 50 ‘Ahli Dewan Negara’ (senators). And there are still 14 vacancies to fill in as the Ahli Dewan Negara.

“The prime minister can choose anyone. I am not going to elaborate since I am not the prime minister,” said Ketereh member of parliament, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also Umno secretary-general.

He was asked to comment on claims that the new administration was lacking credible leaders who are not locked in court battles.

Annuar was also asked to comment on whether the Perikatan Nasional government should break away the tradition of appointing top leaders of political leaders to the Cabinet by offering the post to professionals and intellectuals instead.

“I think we must not say anything that tantamounts to putting pre-conditions to the prime minister.

“I think the prime minister must be given total and absolute freedom to decide on who will sit in the Cabinet under the new administration.

“I am sure the prime minister knows very well. He does not want the failure of (the previous) Pakatan Harapan (administration to recur) and subsequently more suffering to the people.

“I am sure the prime minister is determined to perform and continue with reform agenda as well as improve the nation’s economy for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.