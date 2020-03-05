Wounds in Bersatu run deep, says analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: Mending rifts in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia following the controversial “Sheraton Move” is going to be near impossible.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s Associate Professor Dr Jeniri Amir said Bersatu was in a major quandary as the party’s conflict was between founding members Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The party is in a difficult position. The wounds run deep and Dr Mahathir is now a very angry man. He will not give up, that is not in his nature.

“Dr Mahathir will create problems in the party as there is nothing for him to lose now,” he said.

Jeniri said Muhyiddin chose to prioritise his duties as a prime minister first instead of the crisis.

“He has to address the cabinet and the country first, that’s the right thing to do instead of the crisis in Bersatu.”

Jeniri said the crisis was expected to cool down in the coming days, but will resurge again when the Dewan Rakyat sits in May as Dr Mahathir would not back down without a fight.

He said Dr Mahathir would pursue the case until there was a vote of no confidence in Parliament as it is not in “Dr Mahathir’s character to give up”.

On if there would be an exodus of Dr Mahathir’s camp from Bersatu, Jeniri said it was possible, although Muhyiddin would try to consolidate his position.

“If there is an exodus, it would be negligible as the sum would be too insignificant to form a party.”

Jeniri said the crisis, however, might dissipate if Dr Mahathir failed to muster a vote of no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Dr Mahathir’s faction may not be able to do much and they will have to move on. Muhyiddin will also be able to move on with a stronger footing.”

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Professor Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the cracks needed patching to prevent further divide in Bersatu.

He, however, said reconciliatory efforts might not have to be done hastily and Muhyiddin was employing a tactical move by not issuing reactionary statements that might worsen the situation.

“They are probably hoping that Dr Mahathir and his group would cool down so they can eventually sit down together. If this (reconciliation) is done now, the situation may get worse.

“I also think negotiations are being done behind the scenes. They still belong to one entity,” he said, referring to statements from members in Dr Mahathir’s camp, including Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who had vowed to “remain in the party and fight corruption”.

Sivamurugan said the crisis had entered a protracted phase as the Bersatu president was the new prime minister and the Parliament sitting had been postponed to May.

“It’s only fair to give Muhyiddin the chance to form a cabinet. He has been appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Pakatan Harapan will also be seen as a fair opposition.

“If he does not have the majority, bills or the budget cannot be approved.”