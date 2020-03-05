'PM has pool of talented leaders to choose from'

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has a pool of talented leaders from which he can appoint to the federal cabinet under the new Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition.

“The prime minister has 222 names, including himself, to be nominated or to be appointed into his cabinet.

“On top of that, he has more than 50 senators (from the Dewan Negara). And there are still 14 vacancies in the Dewan Negara to fill.

“He can choose anyone. I am not going to elaborate since I am not the prime minister,” said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He was asked to comment on claims that the new administration lacked credible leaders who were not locked in court battles at a press conference yesterday.

Annuar, who is Ketereh member of parliament, was also asked whether the Perikatan Nasional government should break away from the tradition of appointing top leaders of political parties to the cabinet, and instead offer the posts to professionals and intellectuals.

“I think we must not say anything that could put pre-conditions on the prime minister.

“He must be given the total and absolute freedom to decide on who will sit in the cabinet under the new administration.

“I am sure the prime minister knows very well. He does not want the failure of (the previous) Pakatan Harapan (administration to recur), which will subsequently lead to more suffering among the people.

“I am sure the prime minister is determined to perform and continue with the reform agenda, as well as improving the nation’s economy for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Earlier, Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had proposed for professionals, experts and those who could represent the plural community to be appointed to the cabinet.

“It is important for the prime minister to engage professionals who can assist the government in improving the country’s economy, education, health and people’s welfare.”

Hadi said professionals with good credibility could play the role of ombudsman in the administration.

“Although Pas does not have any specific demand for Muyhiddin’s cabinet, we appreciate his effort to consult and consider our views in the selection process.”