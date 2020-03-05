Warisan-led state government is intact, says CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government formed by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), PKR, DAP and United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) remains intact, despite the parties are now the Opposition at the federal level.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he was confident of his government’s stability while pointing out the importance of conviction in making a stand.

“If we don’t practice values and keep changing our thoughts, we will be in disorder. What is in our minds and hearts as elected representatives?

“Is it to gain jobs, wealth, or to help the country and its people? If there is clarity in our values, I am quite sure they (assemblymen and members of Parliament) will remain firm (resolute).

“I hope so...I do feel strongly that we in Sabah are quite intact,” he told a press conference after chairing a closed-door meeting with state government assemblymen, here, today.

The Warisan president was replying to a question on whether he was worried about a possible allegiance switch following the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government at the federal level and the postponement of Parliament sitting to May 18.

On rumours that Umno might be attempting to buy assemblymen to form a new state government, Shafie said he could not stop individuals from crossing over.

“It is about time that the country’s political culture should change. We must show the way and the right venue for us as politicians and leaders to protect the interest of Sabahans.

“It is up to them (assemblymen), I can’t force them (to stay). I know they have their stand and their principle is to develop Sabah.”

Giving an example on how the Kelantan Pas government was able to administer the state despite being in the federal opposition for 20 years, Shafie expressed confidence that Sabah would be able to emulate similar success.

He also reiterated the Warisan-led state government’s support for former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, although Sabah would continue to cooperate with the current federal government in the interest of the people.

“The government to government relationship will continue, while our political cooperation is clear that we support Dr Mahathir.

"(Newly appointed prime minister Tan Sri) Muhyiddin (Yassin) is my old friend and he knows my stand. I told him that I support Tun (Dr Mahathir). I hope Muhyiddin understands. I have nothing against him.”

Shafie then stressed the state government would continue to negotiate with the federal government on Sabah’s rights particularly on oil royalty and the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“We are still negotiating. The federal government is not properly established yet. However, we already have our agenda for Sabah rights, which we will fine tune.”