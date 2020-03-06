PBS gives qualified support to Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) backing of newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is not a case of “blindly supporting the leader”, as it is conditional.

In commenting on the recent political impasse at the federal-level, PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said Muhyiddin had expressed happiness that the locally-based state party is positive towards change in the political landscape.

"I immediately told him (Muhyiddin), without shame, that we just want three matters (looked into): (resolving) the illegal immigrant issue and putting off the Sabah Temporary Pass; safeguarding and improving the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and bringing balanced (development in Sabah to be) at par with the peninsula.

"He (Muhyiddin) said: 'You guys come on board and we can solve these together'. We will follow up with these matters," said Ongkili at the party’s 35th anniversary dinner last night.

He said if those three conditions are met by Muhyiddin and his team, PBS will work together with the new federal administration.

"There are no other conditions. If they see PBS as a complement to the government, I will discuss with (party founder) Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and our supreme council," he added.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili. - NSTP/EDMUND SAMUNTING.

At the height of the political impasse, Ongkili explained that they had thrown their support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as prime minister after his sudden resignation.

However, he noted that confusion arose after Muafakat Nasional withdrew support and things kept changing every four hours.

"We don't want to get involved in micro details. So, we learnt from Tan Sri Pairin. We can look left and right, but we still have to go straight.

"In a state of uncertainty, we decided to stick to our principles. We stayed neutral and supported what the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong decided.

"If (Muhyiddin's) appointment complies with the (Federal) Constitution and its procedures, then we support the decision and the leadership of Muhyiddin. We did not support (him) blindly," he said.

In view of the current political situation, Ongkili said that a snap election may take place at any time and urged party members to be prepared and to stay focused on their jobs.

He said this follows Pakatan Harapan’s calls to table a vote of no confidence at Parliament, and how this has made Sabah politics rocky.

"So, anything can happen, and when there is a sudden snap poll, that is when PBS will go to the ground to show we are still the best, sincere and principled party for all.

"For the next two years, we will tour Sabah and do seminars. I call on all divisions to get ready with plans. We have always been a party that fights for all and we cannot be copied," he said.