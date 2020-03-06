Penang Bersatu duo throws support behind PH state govt

GEORGE TOWN: Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang, whose alliances have been questioned, finally pledged their support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government today.

Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim and Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq have vowed to continue supporting the opposition-led state government and uphold PH’s struggles.

They said they contested in the 14th General Election to fight against kleptocracy and to build a new Malaysia with integrity.

"As such, we will continue to fulfil the mandate given to us by the people.

"We are with Penang Pribumi chairman Datuk Marzuki Yahya to support the state leadership," they said today.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had asked the duo to make a stand, following the party’s departure from PH, recently.

He stressed that no action would be taken against the duo for now, but indicated that they may be asked to vacate their seats, which could trigger a by-election due to the state’s Anti-Hopping law, if they fail to support the present state administration.

Out of 40 state seats, PH holds 37, while the other three seats belong to Umno (two) and Pas (one).

With the duo making their stand to support PH, it will be status quo for the state legislative assembly.

After chairing the weekly state executive council meeting on Wednesday, Chow had said that Penang was back to being an opposition state due to the change in administration at the federal level.