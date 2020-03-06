Zahid: Umno has not discussed DPM's post

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed widespread talk that the party is aiming for the Deputy Prime Minister's post in the newly-minted Perikatan Nasional government.

He said Umno and other Barisan Nasional component parties have merely submitted names to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and it is entirely the latter's prerogative to choose who he wants in his Cabinet.

"We have not discussed anything about any position.

"We just submitted the names of our Members of Parliament (MPs) and also those from other BN component parties... it is the PM's prerogative to choose who he wants to appoint after taking into consideration the list we provided," he said.

Zahid said this when asked if Umno is aiming for the Deputy Prime Minister's post in Muhyiddin's cabinet.

On Wednesday, Umno secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa echoed similar sentiments when he said the Prime Minister should be given total and absolute freedom to decide on the formation of his Cabinet.

Annuar is reported to have said that the Prime Minister could choose anyone from the 222 MPs and 50 senators.

However, despite such reassurances from the party top brass, there have been reports of discontent in Umno over who will eventually be appointed Deputy Prime Minister and given other senior Cabinet positions.

The discontent in the party was further fuelled by Annuar's tweet a day earlier that one of the reasons for Pakatan Harapan's downfall was its failure to manage the aspirations of its component parties, and the Prime Minister's personal idealism.

"If this is not managed properly, believe me, Perikatan Nasional will break Pakatan Harapan's record as the shortest lived government," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the standoff over the appointment of a new Chief Minister in Melaka, Zahid said the party will leave it to the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri (Governor) Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob to decide.