Zahid declines Cabinet post

BAGAN DATUK: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced that he will not avail himself to a Cabinet post in the new federal government.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said this during the opening speech at Umno Bagan Datuk Division meeting in Dewan Perdana, Bagan Datuk Umno Complex here, today.

The Bagan Datuk MP said he is confident that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would appoint a Cabinet line-up comprising those who are qualified and able to assist him.

"As a BN chairman and Umno president, I offer myself not to be appointed any post in the Cabinet that will be announced.

"We should accept any decision that will be made by the prime minister." he said.