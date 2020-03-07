Shafie: Change of Sabah political stand will not instantly stabilise the country

KOTA KINABALU: The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government will not change its political stand because changing its stand will not necessarily help to instantly stabilise a nation.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said this when responding to Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili’s call for the Warisan-led state government to reconsider its loyalty.

Shafie, who is Warisan president, said the state government continued to support former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but it would work with the federal government which is now helmed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Don’t say that if I rethink my stand, it would stabilise (the political situation) in the country. No... it cannot be stabilised immediately. I don’t have to reconsider it.

“But, the collaboration between the federal and state government should be continued for the benefit of the people.

"(For example) if there is any pirate attack, the security enforcement should help the country as they do so not ( for) my political gain,” he told the reporters after launching a state-level public health carnival here.

Also present were Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon, Sabah Youth and Sabah Sports Minister Ginger Phoong and state Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Shafie, who is also Semporna member of parliament, said he did not want the recent federal-level political turmoil which began in peninsular Malaysia “to spread” to Sabah.

He also said his support base was not dependent on doing things for political gains.

"We need to have virtues in life. We do not want to be like someone who can defect four times in a day.

"If we do not guide our community and keep crossing over here and there, our future generations would also do the same,” said Shafie.