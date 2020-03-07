PAS welcomes Idrus' appointment as AG

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS welcomes the appointment of former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Idrus Harun as the new Attorney-General, viewing it as being quite appropriate.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said the choice shows that Idrus’ appointment was based on his vast experience and knowledge in the legal and judiciary field.

“PAS is confident that Idrus would act as the legal advisor to the government with his actions being based on the nation’s constitution and legal practice in the interest of the nation and the public.

“PAS welcomes and congratulates the former Federal Court judge who was appointed as the new Attorney-General,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

Idrus was appointed as the new Attorney-General effective March 6, for a two-year term.

The 65-year-old replaced Tan Sri Tommy Thomas who resigned from the post on Feb 28, after a 21-month stint.

Idrus’ appointment was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement yesterday which stated that the Universiti Malaya LLb graduate was appointed in accordance with Clause (1) of Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.