GPS keen to join Muhyiddin's Cabinet but not PN, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today announced it has agreed to be in the Cabinet to be formed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin but will not join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the participation of GPS in the federal Cabinet would be based on the PN+GPS formula.

Abang Johari, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president and Sarawak Chief Minister, said this decision was reached during his meeting with Muhyiddin a few days ago.

"Let me make it clear that our (political) entity is separate from PN. We are not PN; we (GPS) are a separate entity," he told a press conference after chairing the PBB Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters in Jalan Bako here.

He said GPS decided on this for two main reasons -- to continue its struggle to achieve what Sarawakians want and to enable the settlement of issues, including those related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the state sales tax imposed on Petronas.

He said having GPS in the Cabinet would help Sarawak to pursue these matters through the official channels.

Abang Johari said he could not disclosed the number of Members of Parliament from GPS to be appointed to the Cabinet.

"It is also the PM’s prerogative to decide on the posts and we will leave it to Muhyiddin because we know he is a very experienced man,” he added.

Abang Johari also declined to reveal the names GPS has nominated for the Cabinet.

"I do not know when Muhyiddin will announce this Cabinet...maybe in two or three days.” he said. -- Bernama