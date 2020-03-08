The ball's in Perak MB's court

THE fate of the Perak state administration is in the hands of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, as the possibility of a crossover to form a new government looms.

Following the political upheaval at the federal level, the status of several state governments has become uncertain, with parties scrambling to retain their standing or gain power.

The situation is rather controversial in Perak, where Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had reforged an immediate alliance with Pakatan Harapan, despite the party’s split from the coalition a day after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister.

The mood surrounding the Perak Bersatu-PH pact remained restive after Bersatu formed an alliance with Barisan Nasional, Pas and Parti Besatu Rakyat Sabah at the federal level to set up a Perikatan Nasional administration.

A source claimed that the Perak government is at a stalemate, despite an assurance given by Faizal to Umno and Pas representatives that a Perikatan Nasional state government would be formed.

“The two (Bersatu) assemblymen have to make their decision.

“So the ball is in Faizal’s court as he is the state Bersatu chairman. He has to decide.

“Faizal has told Umno and Pas representatives that Perikatan Nasional will form the state government, but there is no update.

“After that verbal agreement, he went silent,” the source told the New Sunday Times.

There are 28 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen, made up of DAP’s 18, Parti Amanah Negara (six), and PKR (four).

Umno has 25 seats and Pas three. Bersatu has one seat, and another seat is held by an independent assemblyman, who is said to be aligned with Bersatu.

The independent assemblyman is Sungai Manik’s Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin.

The source claimed that Faizal, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, was eyeing a federal ministerial post.

“Faizal is waiting to see if there is an offer for him to be in the federal government. If he gets a cabinet post, he will leave the menteri besar post.”

The source said the menteri besar was “not in town” despite the crisis. For state civil servants, however, it was business as usual.

“Nobody knows what’s happening, but the status quo remains (with Bersatu-PH remaining as the state government).

“It will be a long waiting game for the representatives from Umno and Pas, but they also understand that, in the end, it is Tuanku’s prerogative,” the source said, referring to Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

“Umno and Pas have nothing to lose, and they don’t want to be seen as power hungry.

“They don’t want to incur the wrath of the people. So as long as the government is functioning well, they will wait.”

It was reported that Faizal was summoned to have an audience with Sultan Nazrin on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar, without the involvement of executive councillors.

Faizal has yet to break his silence on the status of the state government.

At press time, efforts to contact Faizal for clarification proved

futile.