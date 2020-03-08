Melaka Bersatu accepts any outcome on CM's post

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will accept and back any decision taken by Governor Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob on Monday on the state’s Chief Minister’s post.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the rakyat want the state and country’s current political turmoil to end as soon as possible.

“The government should focus on issues such as economic development, solutions to resolve the water crisis which has affected the people’s lives (in Melaka), the industrial and investment sector, the people’s health which includes preventing the spread of coronavirus, as well as the people’s welfare and education.

“Melaka Bersatu hopes that all members, party supporters and the people will remain calm.

“We hope that the government will administer efficiently and consistently after the appointment of the new Chief Minister and state exco is finalised next week,” he said in a statement today.

The Paya Rumput state assemblyman said Melaka Bersatu is committed towards strengthening the government of Perikatan Nasional comprising Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and Pas.

On March 2, Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said his mandate to civil servants may end this month.

In a video clip uploaded to his official Facebook account, the Bukit Katil state assemblyman advised state civil servants to remain calm and focused on the various needs of the people in the state.

In the 8-minute and 20-second video, Adly also called upon public servants to take a neutral position on the current political situation in the state, which will require them to carry out their duties in a professional manner.

On the same day, Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) staked a claim on the formation of a new state government through a coalition with Bersatu and Pas.

The announcement by Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh on the formation of the new state government was endorsed through the participation of Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis and DAP assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

The BN has 13 assemblymen, while Bersatu has four – Mohd Rafiq and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas state assemblyman) – apart from Jailani and Norhizam, making Melaka PN the majority in the state assembly.

Apart from Rafiq, the other name being touted for the CM’s post is state assembly opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

The other names being bandied about are Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (Lendu), who is also the former state deputy exco for Industry and Domestic Trade.

It was reported that the swearing-in ceremony for Melaka’s new Chief Minister has been postponed to Monday.

In a statement, Melaka state Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said the ceremony will be held at 3.30pm at Dewan Seri Utama in the office of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri in Ayer Keroh.

