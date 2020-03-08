Annuar: Muhyiddin never claimed he had support of all Bersatu MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not claim he received the support of all 36 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Members of Parliament in order to get the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to become premier.

This was said by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who maintains that he has the details of all the MPs who threw their support behind Muhyiddin as the eight Prime Minister.

Annuar was responding to allegations made by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is Bersatu’s Youth wing Armada chief, that Muhyiddin had given false information to the King that he had garnered majority support from Bersatu MPs.

“I just saw the recent interview with Syed Saddiq on Al Jazeera's UpFront programme, where he accused Muhyiddin of lying to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to get the PM’s post.

“This is not true. Muhyiddin never mentioned anything of the sort (that all Bersatu parliamentarians supported him). I keep all the information of who is with us,” he said on his Twitter account today.

In the Al-Jazeera interview, Syed Saqqid also said that the government under Perikatan Nasional is a back-door government and not valid.