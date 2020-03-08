Johor PH seeking special DUN sitting to confirm MB's majority support

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Johor has submitted a letter requesting for a special State Assembly sitting to confirm the validity of the majority support received by Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The letter was submitted to State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat at his office at the Johor Assembly Building here about 11am today.

Johor PH coordinator Aminolhuda Hassan said the pact was neither disputing nor disobeying the decision of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, but wass only seeking the necessary evidence and confirmation of the majority support allegedly received by the Mentri Besar.

Hasni with the new majority backing was appointed as Johor’s 18th Menteri Besar, having assumed office on Feb 18.

“We accept the decision of his Majesty with an open heart but we question the legitimacy of the Menteri Besar who claimed to have the support of five PH state Assemblymen, three PKR and two Amanah assemblymen.

“Instead, only one PH assemblyman crossed into the new coalition. We value transparency rather than lies in establishing a new state government,” he said.

Aminolhuda who is the Amanah Johor chairman said this at a press conference after submitting the letter of application.

Also present were Johor PKR deputy Jimmy Pua Wee Tse; Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad and Johor DAPSY Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali.

Aminolhuda said the application for the Special Assembly of Johor was based on article 7 (1) and 7 (2) of the Johor State Assembly Regulation.

"It is to determine the support received by the Johor Menteri Besar in accordance with the meaning of Clause 4 (6) of the Johor State Law," he said.

Commenting on the matter, Suhaizan said he would evaluate the justification of the appeal letter before any decision was taken.

"Any follow-up action will be notified by the Speaker's Office," he said.

Following the recent political realignment, the 56 strong Johor State Assembly sees the new coalition with 29 seats, with the breakdown of seats comprising Umno (14), Bersatu (11), MIC (2), Pas (1) and one independent.

The Pakatan Harapan which now controls 27 seats sees the breakdown comprising DAP (14), Amanah (9) and PKR (4).