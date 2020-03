KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno minister Khairy Jamaluddin makes a return as he was appointed Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation today.

The Rembau parliamentarian was previously the minister of youth and sports under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled his new Cabinet line-up today after he was sworn in as the 8th prime minister on March 1.

Khairy's deputy in his new portfolio is Ahmad Amzad Hashim.