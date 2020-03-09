Perak MB meeting Sultan Nazrin for third time

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah tomorrow.

The menteri besar’s private secretary Zulkefli Abdullah said in a statement today that the meeting would be held at Istana Kinta in Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah here at 10am.

This will be the third time Ahmad Faizal, who is Tambun member of parliament and Chenderiang state assemblyman, is meeting with Sultan Nazrin following the political situation in the state, after he announced Perikatan Nasional will take over the state administration.

The first time was on March 1 in Kuala Lumpur, while the second was on March 3 at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal said an agreement to form a new government was made after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) held a discussion with Umno and Pas.

This came after two assemblymen Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau-PKR) and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah-Independent) joined Bersatu.

The new Perikatan Nasional coalition consists of 25 Umno assemblymen, three Pas assemblymen and four Bersatu assemblymen.