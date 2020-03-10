Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal resigns

IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu submitted his resignation letter as Perak Menteri Besar and all other posts to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, today.

Ahmad Faizal revealed this to reporters when met outside Istana Kinta after having an hour-long audience with the Sultan here.

"It is the Sultan of Perak's prerogative to accept it or otherwise.

"First of all, I have explained to the Sultan that… Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and Pas joined forces to form a Perikatan Nasional (state government) with a 32 seat majority.

"When PPBM exited Pakatan Harapan (PH), it directly meant that the PH state government collapsed, and as such, I decided to resign as Menteri Besar.

“All state executive councillors (excos) are (also) terminated from their posts with immediate effect," he added.

Asked on the Menteri Besar candidate proposed by Bersatu, Ahmad Faizal said the party had nominated him.

Meanwhile, Perak Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said he had presented a letter written by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the agreement to form a new government with Pas and Bersatu.

"The letter said that Barisan Nasional also nominated BN Perak chairman and Kota Tampan assemblyman as Menteri Besar," he said.

When met by reporters, Perak Pas commissioner Razman Zakaria said that it is up to the Sultan of Perak to name the next Menteri Besar.

Asked on who Pas’s Menteri Besar candidate is, Razman refused to comment and asked for the public to wait for the announcement.