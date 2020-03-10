New Cabinet ministers take stock as they begin reporting for duty

KUALA LUMPUR: Several initiatives introduced by the previous leaders of the Youth and Sports Ministry under the Pakatan Harapan government ought to be continued.

Newly-appointed Deputy Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal feels that programmes such as the Yellow Ribbon and the Malaysia Future Leaders School need not be halted.

He said this when asked if there are any projects or policies that could potentially be scrapped now that he has assumed the position under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I think there are many good things that we can carry forward, for example, the Yellow Ribbon initiative and the Malaysia Future Leaders School programme. I think this will be discussed thoroughly by the minister and perhaps with Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) as well as Cabinet.

“My top priority now is to support my minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, and perhaps continue the good works by my predecessor, Steven Sim and (former minister) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman,” Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said today.

He was met after his swearing-in as senator at the Dewan Negara, this morning.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also said he does not see a problem for Reezal Merican to dispense his duties as Youth minister, despite his age.

Reezal is 47-years-old this year.

“I think as long as he can deliver and understand the aspiration of our youth and sportsmen, I believe he can carry us forward with this new Cabinet,” said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

Meanwhile, International Trade and Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong said he is on the same page as his minister, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, that their focus should be on the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2020 forum in November and in ensuring its success.

He said it is the ministry’s vision and mission to ensure that Malaysia becomes a preferred investment destination and to attract quality investments.

“At the same time, we must ensure our industrial activities are more innovative so that we can produce vast high value-added products and services in Malaysia.

“It is also equally important that the ministry explores job creation and stimulate economic growth. These are the heavy tasks that we need to focus on during these challenging times,” he said.

Datuk Lim Ban Hong. -NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Mah Hang Soon said he prefers his work to show his worth, rather than just talking about what he plans to do.

He stressed that the portfolio he was entrusted with is crucial for nation building and he needs time to understand the ins and outs better.

“This is a huge and new responsibility for me. I will take some time to get to know my responsibilities in depth.

“I am a person who does not want to talk much, and I will focus my time and energy on the works that are needed to be done. So give me time to carry out my responsibilities and to ensure that I shoulder them the best that I can,” he said.

Mah declined to comment on the issue of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), saying only that he is committed to assist his minister, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, to deliver the ministry’s mission and vision.