DAP, Amanah sack renegade state assemblymen

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP has sacked three of its state assemblymen in Melaka and Perak for defecting to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

DAP disciplinary committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the trio are Melaka’s Pengkalan Batu state assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee as well as Perak’s Tronoh state assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong state assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam.

“The (disciplinary) committee has today terminated the membership of Norhizam for crossing over from DAP to PN.

“In respect of the two Perak state assemblymen who have defected, namely, Yong and Sivasubramaniam, given that they had publicly announced that they had quit the party, the committee has also decided to terminate their membership,” he said in a statement, today.

Chong said the committee advised all their members to disassociate themselves from the three defectors and that no member shall accept any official position offered by PN.

DAP disciplinary committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen. - NSTP/MALAI ROSMAH TUAH.

“The committee will take the sternest action against whoever that defects because nothing is more treacherous and worse than a betrayal of the people’s mandate,” added Chong.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has also sacked its Youth chief Hasnul Zulkarnain for defecting to PN in Perak.

The decision to fire Hasnul, who is Titi Serong assemblyman, from the party was made at a special national level Amanah meeting yesterday, said youth deputy chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin.

“Hasnul is no longer Amanah youth chief. We stress that all members of Amanah Youth Leadership Committee stands firm with the wing and no one will follow in the footsteps of Hasnul.

“Amanah state youth chiefs have also issued statements condemning Hasnul’s irresponsible move and his act of betrayal towards the party,” he said.

Shazni added that a date will be determined for the party to select its new youth chief soon.