DAP supporters demand Yong to resign as Tronoh assemblyman

TRONOH: Some 100 DAP members and supporters staged a protest in front of Paul Yong Choo Kiong's office here, demanding him to resign as Tronoh assemblyman.

On Monday, the former Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Village Issues committee chairman declared that he is now independent and supports the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The protestors armed with placards called Yong as 'traitor' and chanted 'Paul Yong letak jawatan' (Paul Yong resign).

Menglembu Timur DAP division chief Danny Ooi, who represented the group, said Yong could not have won the seat without the support from DAP.

“The traitor doesn't deserve to be the assemblyman in this constituency. We want him to resign as he betrayed the party and his supporters. Without DAP, who is Paul Yong?" he asked.

The situation became tense when Yong's supporters in the service centre countered the protest by chanting 'Long Live Paul'.

However, the police were quick to control the situation from escalating and separate both groups from clashing.

It was reported that Yong, together with A. Sivasubraniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong), announced their departure from their respective parties to become Independents.