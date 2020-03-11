No plans to join Pahang govt as exco members, Pas takes JKKK offer instead

TEMERLOH: Pahang Pas has no intentions of joining the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led state government as executive council (exco) members, despite Pas joining forces with the party under the Perikatan Nasional coalition at the federal level.

Pahang Pas commissioner, Rosli Abdul Jabar said the eight Pas assemblymen in the state had pledged their support to the current exco line-up and decided not to accept any offers to the position in the near future.

Instead, he said, Pas accepted Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s offer to have representatives in the state village security and development committee (JKKK).

"Rumours are rife, claiming Pas is joining the Pahang exco line-up. Let's put this matter to rest. In a meeting earlier today, Pas has decided not to demand or accept any exco positions until the 15th General Election (GE15). As far as Pas is concern, the state administration is running smoothly under Wan Rosdy's leadership.

"We will support the current exco lineup in Pahang. Pas assemblymen will play their roles as the check-and-balance to the state government," he told reporters during a press conference after chairing the State Pas leadership committee meeting, here, today.

Rosli said if there was a directive from Perikatan Nasional at the federal level to be part of the state exco line-up, the party would talk with the state leadership to decide on the next move.

On holding posts in Government-Linked Companies (GLC), he said the matter was still being considered.

"Pas is ready to consider such offers (in GLCs) but as we all know, Perikatan Nasional is a new coalition.

“The state government has been formed after the last general election (GE14) and all the vacancies in the GLCs have been filled. We do not want to disrupt the current administration," he said.

On the party's move to be part of the JKKK committee in Pahang, Rosli said each committee would be represented by three Pas members.

"Pas branches have submitted the list of potential candidates. We will shortlist them before sending the names to the state government soon. We have received the offer from Wan Rosdy last month," he said.

On accepting Amanah members who had “repented” following the formation of a new coalition, Rosli said the party adopted an open approach, but Pas had yet to receive any applications from former members to rejoin the party.

"We will accept them. If the members are sincere, why not," he said.