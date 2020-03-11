Pas now in govt, so no problem for MPs to declare assets, says Tuan Ibrahim

PUTRAJAYA: Pas deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has given his assurance that all of the party's Members of Parliament will declare their assets, as required by Parliament.

He said Pas MPs should not have a problem declaring their assets since the party is now part of the government.

"All Pas ministers and deputy ministers will make their assets known publicly, it shouldn't be a problem. What had transpired in Parliament in the past was another matter. It was the issue of power." said the newly-appointed Environment Minister today.

Tuan Ibrahim said he would ensure that all 18 Pas MPs to declare their assets as required.

He said this in response to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's statement today urging all his Cabinet members to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Last year, Pas had opposed a motion to warrant mandatory declaration of assets by lawmakers.

Tuan Ibrahim, then part of the opposition, had argued that declaring assests would undermine MPs safety.

He pointed out that only ruling MPs should be subject to the proposal since they have access to government projects.