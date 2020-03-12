Anwar is obvious choice as opposition leader, for now

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the obvious choice as opposition leader as it is unclear whether Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is still with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

PKR parliamentary whip Datuk Johari Abdul said PH was uncertain about the position of Bersatu in the pact, although it had formally stated to have exited PH on Feb 23.

“We don’t know what their position is in the first place and they are also in the midst of party elections. We don’t know whether Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and his camp or (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin (Yassin) and his would win.

“We can neither know what will be the outcome of this (tussle) nor can we tell for a fact whether they are still with PH.

“We don’t know who is who, Dr Mahathir said he is the chairman while Muhyiddin is saying something else,” he said, referring to the contradictory claims over Dr Mahathir’s position in Bersatu.

Muhyiddin had said he was now Bersatu’s acting chairman following Dr Mahathir’s resignation from the post.

Dr Mahathir meanwhile had claimed otherwise following his return to the position after a request from the party’s leadership.

Johari had earlier said that Anwar, who is also PKR president, was the natural choice over other PH leaders.

He could not ascertain whether a collective decision on the matter had been reached by the PH leadership, but was confident that it would be agreed upon by PKR members.

“The matter would have been brought to the Political Bureau meeting or would be brought there soon.

“But they will be supportive of such a suggestion. We also leave such matters to the wisdom of the president.”

Earlier PKR advisory council chairman and Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told Bloomberg that her husband was most likely to lead the country instead of Dr Mahathir if the opposition coalition returns to power.

“I also believe that Kak Wan (Dr Wan Azizah) had made the statement after consulting the others (within PKR and PH).”