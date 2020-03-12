Perak to announce new menteri besar tomorrow

IPOH: Perak is expected to hold a swearing-in ceremony for the new menteri besar tomorrow.

According to a source, the ceremony was set to be held after the Friday prayer, at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

"An official statement on who is the next menteri besar will only be released tomorrow morning," said the source.

Today, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah had summoned three nominees for the post - Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Bersatu), Datuk Saarani Mohamad (Umno) and Razman Zakaria (Pas) to Istana Kinta here.

Ahmad Faizal, the former menteri besar, said they have submitted a letter to the sultan to appoint a new menteri besar for the state.

“We cannot comment further than that,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters when met outside the palace.

After meeting the nominees of the menteri besar, Sultan Nazrin had also met with seven former state executive councillors (excos).

The former excos were Datuk Seri Ir Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin, Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, Howard Lee Chuan How, Tan Kar Hing, Wong May Ing, Datuk Asmuni Awi and A. Sivanesan.

Asmuni said the sultan thanked them for their services to the state government since May 12, 2018.

"The sultan expresses his gratitude to us who have served the state for more than 20 months since Pakatan Harapan was formed.

"Even though we are not in the government now, we can still contribute," he said when met outside the palace.

Asked whether they have decided on who would be the state opposition leader, Asmuni, who is also Perak Amanah chairman, said they have yet to determine on that matter.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Faizal submitted his resignation letter to the sultan.

With his resignation, all 10 executive councillor positions were revoked under the Perak Constitution.

This came after the Pakatan Harapan-led state government collapsed after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) quit the coalition.

Following the political realignment, the state legislative assembly will see the new Perikatan Nasional coalition holding 32 state seats - Umno (25), Bersatu (four), Pas (three) and three independents.

PH now has 24 seats - DAP (16), Amanah (5) and PKR (3).