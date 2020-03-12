Ahmad Maslan is new Umno sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno today announced the party’s restructuring exercise with the appointment of supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan as its new secretary-general.

President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a statement said the Pontian MP was appointed to replace Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is now the Federal Territories Minister.

He said deputy Youth chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan is the new information chief. He replaces Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah who was appointed Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

The restructuring also saw Youth assistant secretary Mohd Rais Mohd Yasin appointed as new supreme council member.

The decision was made during the party’s supreme council meeting today, Ahmad Zahid added. -- Bernama