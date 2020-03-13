Ditch DAP, Warisan told

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) should ditch DAP if they wish to work closely with Perikatan Nasional-led federal government, urged Sabah PAS youth chief Zulzaim Hilmee Abidin.

He said the collaboration between the federal and state government would be better if Warisan ousts DAP from the state government cabinet.

“Most Malaysians know that DAP has become the main liability even before Pakatan Harapan fell apart at the federal level.

“Warisan should forsake DAP as Pakatan Harapan is very weak and likely to fall in several states in the country,” he said in a statement, adding that he believes the domino theory could affect Sabah soon.

Zulzaim added that the current DAP-less federal government is in line with what the people in Sabah wish for.

“The GPS-Perikatan Nasional coalition, which has conquered several states in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, will likely see a new surge in Sabah.

“The new collaboration could be between PAS, BN, PPBM and Star. It will also likely be joined by other local parties,” he said.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had previously maintained the party’s relationship with existing Pakatan Harapan-UPKO cabinet ministers following political turmoil at the federal level.

Mohd Shafie, who is also state Chief Minister, reiterated that the Sabah government gives its support to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but would work with federal government for the benefit of the people.