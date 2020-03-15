Less politicking and focus on helping people, leaders told

KOTA KINABALU: It is high time for leaders of all political parties to stop politicking and focus on assisting the people, especially in light of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and world economic instability.

Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan said each political party was established with their own ideologies rooted in ensuring people have better lives.

"Hence, each leader should return and implement the agenda of struggle set by their respective political parties. Do less politicking.

"In this current situation, the nation is facing problems that will jeopardise the stability of the country's economic, political and social situations," he said in a statement, today.

"Such threats of instability are not only caused by internal factors of the nation, but outside such as the uncertainty of the world economy and the Covid-19 outbreak. If political leaders keep 'menegakkan benang yang basah' (attempting to make a wet thread stand upright) the people will become victims at the end," he added.

To ensure success in developing the nation and caring for the people's welfare, Khairul said each political leader must be united in assisting the current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He also noted the new cabinet line-up involved those coming from various backgrounds of expertise and political ideologies, and as such, it provides real strength to focus on the people and the country as each political party has its own representative (in the cabinet).

"If leaders and political parties focus on the achievement of their respective agendas, this positive impact can be enjoyed by the people and thus drive the country's economic growth.

"But if the tense situation persists, whereby each party continues to question the Prime Minister's decisions and measures to stabilize the country's politics, economy and social, in the end, the people will get fed up of the stubbornness of the politicians," he stressed.

Khariul also advised all Sabah Bersatu members at the grassroots level to play their roles in making Bersatu the party of choice for the rakyat through an increase in membership.