'End all politicking in Selangor, combat Covid-19 together'

KUALA LUMPUR: It is time for all Selangor state assemblymen to bury the hatchet and start working together with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as well as the special task force set up by the state to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases among Selangor residents, all state assemblymen must prioritise the state economy.

“We have to do this for the sake of the state and the people of Selangor, as the situation is not showing any improvement.

“Tourists are postponing their trips to Malaysia, while business events are being postponed or even cancelled, leading to major losses to the tourism sector.

“With Selangor recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases, there is a lot of work to be done to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said in a statement today.

Liu who is also Selangor DAP secretary questioned if the state government has plans in carrying out measures to help mitigate losses in the state.

He also asked the state government to list the actions and approaches that can be taken by assemblymen to help boost the tourism industry and the economy as a whole.

“With a possible lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, the economy of the state will take a further beating.

“There must be contingency plans in place in the event that our hospitals do not have enough sick beds.

“While China has shown to the world that it can build hospitals in just ten days, right here in Malaysia, do we have on standby any buildings that can be easily converted into makeshift hospitals?

“What is our level of preparedness?” he said.

The DAP Central Executive Committee member also urged the government to get help from China “before it is too late”.

He added, Putrajaya should consider shutting down schools and colleges if the situation does not improve anytime soon.

“What other options do we have?

“Different people should be assigned to look into various contingency plans.

“There is no better time for state assemblymen from both ends of the political divide to work together than now.”