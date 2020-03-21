Pas cancels AGM, muktamar amidst MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Pas has postponed its annual general meeting and muktamar indefinitely following the government’s implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that Pas also cancelled all forms of ceramah since the middle of February when the pandemic began its escalation in Malaysia.

“Pas supports all measures introduced by the federal government in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak, which is worsening in the country.

“The party also urges all members to adhere to instructions from the authorities, not only because doing so is in accordance with the law and good moral values, but also because they are required to do so by religion.

“Pas also appeals to Malaysians to comply with the Movement Control Order that is being enforced by the government in accordance with legislations and regulations available in the country,” Takiyuddin said in a statement today.