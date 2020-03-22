Perak Assembly sitting postponed

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly sitting scheduled for April 14 has been postponed.

Perak State Assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham announced this on his Twitter account, today.

When contacted, Ngeh said that the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, consented to the postponement following a request from the Menteri Besar's Office.

Sultan Nazrin was scheduled to open the State Assembly sitting at the Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here.

Until today, the Perikatan Nasional state government has yet to announce the state executive council (exco) member line-up.

The new coalition comprises 25 Umno assemblymen, three Pas assemblymen and four Bersatu assemblymen.

On March 13, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was appointed Menteri Besar for the second time, said that the exco members are expected to be appointed by this week.

It is learnt that the number of exco members will remain at 10, with six from Umno; and two each from Pas and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Perak Umno liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, when contacted, said Umno has submitted six exco candidate names to Ahmad Faizal.

Meanwhile, Perak Pas commissioner Razman Zakaria said that the party has submitted three names, including his own, for the line-up.