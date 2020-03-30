Perak MB: State govt still functioning without exco members

IPOH: The state constitution does not specify any time frame for the appointment of state executive councillors, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In a special address with Perakfm radio here today, Ahmad Faizal assured the people that since his appointment as the 13th Perak Menteri Besar, the state government has been fully functional.

“The appointment of exco members was forced to be delayed following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), five days after I was sworn in as menteri besar.

“There is no specific time to appoint exco members but it (the appointment) will take place as soon as the MCO is lifted and the Covid-19 outbreak contained.

“Our priority now is winning this battle against the virus and we should be grateful as the state administration is committed to give their best to the rakyat,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal added that there were several quarters who claimed the state has yet to form a government.

“The state administration is currently led by the respective department heads. With strong cooperation form the state secretary and administrative staff, the menteri besar is able to run the state smoothly,” he said.

On March 9, Ahmad Faizal announced that Perikatan Nasional would form the new Perak government after reaching an agreement with Umno and Pas.

The new coalition comprises 25 Umno, three Pas and four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen.

On March 13, Ahmad Faizal, who was appointed menteri besar for the second time, said exco members were expected to be appointed in the last week of this month.

It is learnt that the number of exco members will remain at 10, with six from Umno and two each from Pas and Bersatu.