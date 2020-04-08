Sabah State Assembly on April 16 to commence as scheduled

KOTA KINABALU: The state assembly sitting will be held as scheduled, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The sitting is slated to begin from April 16 to 23.

He said the assembly sitting had to be called and there was no way to postpone it due to the upcoming fasting month and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“As stipulated by the Constitution, we will conduct the assembly sitting to table the state’s budget so that it will be clear on how the money is being managed and saved.

“We will shorten the time (sitting session) and make necessary adjustments to ensure we can comply to the Movement Control Order (should it be extended).

“I have talked to the State Secretary on the seating arrangement to ensure there is (social) distancing,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Mohd Shafie, who is also the state finance minister, added, the sitting would skip the ceremonial programme and banquet, but it would still be officiated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The Chief Minister said the state government had urged Sabahan students in other states and abroad to contact their liaison offices for assistance during the MCO period.

“Those who need help in terms of food and accommodation to contact our communications office in Kuala Lumpur.

“As for those abroad, we have officers reaching out to the students and looking into their welfare including their health,” he added.

He assured the government and community leaders would give their all to deliver food aid to every household, as well as assistance for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

On the re-opening of oil palm factories, which some had been closed following their workers being tested positive for the Covid-19, Mohd Shafie said, it would take some time for health authorities to get the data needed to make the decision, allowing them to resume operation.