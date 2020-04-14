PKR sacks Vernon Kedit

KUCHING: Former Sarawak PKR secretary Vernon Kedit confirmed he has been sacked from the party and was given 14 days to appeal.

The dismissal was decided at a PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) in its meeting on March 21.

Vernon said he received the notice of dismissal signed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Monday.

He said the notice, dated April 1, also stated that he had been given 14 days to appeal to the MPP.

On whether he will submit an appeal, Vernon said: “How do I appeal, when I do not even know the reason for the sacking?

The former Betong PKR Division chief, also claimed that the MPP had never called for him to defend himself.

Vernon said everyone could see and evaluate for themselves how a party founded on the principles of justice has strayed far from its core principles.

“(Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim was sacked from Umno and as the deputy prime minister in 1998 for no reason. Keadilan (PKR) was set up to fight the injustice.

"Twenty years later, he allows his party to do the same to its members without giving any other reason, other than using a party constitution clause," he said when contacted today.

Before this, Sarawak PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng in a statement had said the state leadership council recommended Vernon and 11 other division leaders to be fired from the party for cooperating with others to undermine PKR leadership.

Apart from Vernon, the others are Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How the PKR Stampin Division Chief; Boniface Willie Tumek (Mas Gading) Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) dan Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

Vernon said he was unaware whether the others were also sacked from the party.

Vernon joined PKR in 2010 and was elected as Betong Division chief in 2014 and 2018, and was appointed Sarawak PKR secretary in 2018.