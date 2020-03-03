Political crisis must not drag on

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is prime minister in turbulent times.

He faces an immediate challenge based on the circumstances of his appointment. Sooner or later, he has to demonstrate that he has majority support in Parliament to continue as prime minister.

The Dewan Rakyat is due to convene next Monday. It can be expected that Muhyiddin will use the advantage of incumbency to consolidate his position, which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had ill-advisedly vacated. But he cannot avoid facing Parliament.

Prime ministers are custodians of the Constitution. They should adhere to its principles and required practices.

Their position is powerful, but they are responsible and accountable to the people who are represented by Parliament.

Should Muhyiddin demonstrate he has parliamentary support, there is plenty to occupy his attention.

The country and world are in turmoil. First, country. He must show he is the prime minister of all Malaysians. His cabinet should reflect this and, even more importantly, the policies of the new government must not alienate Malaysians who are not Malays.

I see this new government as the outcome of a kind of suspended 1969-type Malay reaction to Umno’s defeat in May 2018, thankfully, without the violence of racial riots that followed the gains of non-Malay parties in the election in May too that year.

There is a political position in Malaysia Malays will never concede. Even so, there is no reason for the new government to be racist.

The New Malaysia that was the clarion call of Pakatan Harapan in 2018 has been cut down to size. The struggle for it, however, must continue in Parliament and through the ballot box. In the meanwhile, the new government must never forget that Malaysia is multiracial and multireligious.

Muhyiddin should continue with the good work the PH government had embarked on, particularly institutional reforms for a vibrant democracy and full commitment to the rule of law.

There is a fear that the new government will abandon reform and will discontinue court action against corrupt politicians.

Muhyiddin must swiftly assuage this fear. If there are politicians in his cabinet against whom court action is taking place, he will face the people’s judgment that the new government tolerates corrupt acts.

He should show the same courage he demonstrated when he spoke out against the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal and was sacked as deputy prime minister.

The obsession with the succession in the end was the last government’s undoing. It divided a coalition already difficult to hold together at the best of times.

Will the coalition cobbled together by Muhyiddin do any better? There are many chieftains in it when there can only be one tiger on the mountain.

One must hope Muhyiddin is well enough not to encourage a cesspool of ambitious shoguns.

As we have just seen, Malays, more than contemporary Japanese, are good at killing each other in politics, and then blame everybody else for it.

The country cannot afford to have too much of this spectacle, especially as there are huge economic challenges facing the nation in a global environment afflicted by trade war made worse by Covid-19, the coronavirus.

China’s economic shutdown because of Covid-19 is the largest in the eastern electronics-manufacturing hub.

There will be a two to three per cent growth reduction. During the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome crisis in 2002, China constituted only eight per cent of the global economy. Now it is 19 per cent.

China now accounts for 40 per cent of growth of the global economy. Perforce all other economies in the world will be hit, including Malaysia where 14.2 per cent of exports go to China and where China’s share of tourism receipts is 19 per cent.

We cannot be twiddling our thumbs while Rome burns. The RM20 billion stimulus package announced last Thursday was necessary, but not sufficient.

In any case, it was lost in the thick fog of political intrigue that envelopes the country.

The new government should additionally examine if it could afford to pay two per cent to make up for the four per cent reduction in the Employees Provident Fund’s contribution for those earning below RM5,000 per month.

This will encourage them to spend the four per cent released, knowing that at least two per cent will still be saved. The intention to encourage private consumption will then more likely be realised.

The lower income group must be assisted by deed rather than just words. There is no reason for them to pay higher prices for basic necessities because approved permits (APs) allow monopolistic practices and rentier gains.

There are tens of such APs. I have called on the previous government to remove them many times. For instance, as a result of APs for import and export of round cabbage, the final price for consumers is more than double the ex-farm price. (In 2018, the margins were 47.2 per cent wholesale to retail, and 65.6 per cent ex-farm to wholesale).

For the business sector, it would be a good idea to set up a Budget Implementation Committee involving them. There are far too many complaints of budgeted spending not coming through and, therefore, stifling economic activities.

No doubt the government would want to have a relook at the Sales and Services Tax. At this stage, however, it would be useful to undertake a review to clarify definitional issues of the sales tax and the exemptions of the services tax.

The above is not exhaustive, but just priorities. There is so much to be done. It is the worst of times for the country to be in a paralysing political crisis.

The writer, a former NST group editor, returns to write on local and international political affairs. The views expressed are the writer’s personal views

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times