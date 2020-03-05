Best way is making uniformed decisions

MASS hysterics aside, responses to the Covid-19 outbreak are telling of the way healthcare can pose a security threat.

It has given the world an unfortunate peek into how borderless threats like diseases can indiscriminately affect societies, political systems and economies.

Despite health becoming a priority in international institutions and foreign policy engagements, it tends to fly under the radar as it does not usually interact with political interests.

Yet when it does, achieving a holistic healthcare solution is often sidelined. How, then, should a country protect itself against such a threat?

Unsurprisingly, not all countries see security the same way. The differences become a concern when governments, usually authoritarian ones, consider regime survival and stability as key components of their security and measures taken in response to a disease outbreak may not necessarily be for the safety and wellbeing of its population.

This is particularly noted in the level of transparency at times of crisis. Good or bad, the information is necessary to respond to the crisis, its effects and emotional fallout impacting the country.

It is easier said than done when security considerations do not include saving face from potentially unflattering information or seeming functionally inept. This presents the dilemma of managing inaccurate information and the ensuing hysteria against public demand for a solution.

One example is imposing travel bans. Based on ideas of enforcing a physical border to insulate a country against an external threat, it became a go-to response, like a band-aid over an open wound.

It is important to note that much of these bans were implemented once the disease had penetrated borders, highlighting the ineffectiveness and unrealistic expectations on logistics and resources to enforce them.

Rather than declare the ineffectiveness of such travel bans, such information would likelier be withheld in favour of pursuing other performative policies. However, these rarely would provide accurate readings on the risk of human-to-human transmission and understanding the way the disease spreads.

These too can create inadvertent effects such as the souring of diplomatic relations from exclusivist policies and economic downturns.

So, when does national interest end and global interests begin? How can we determine the actions are done in the interest of the collective good?

It is undeniable that there are tensions between global institutions and national interests, especially when there are sensitive issues concerning sovereignty over cooperating on global issues like diseases.

Using health interventions by states or non-state actors to achieve further foreign policy objectives is controversial but an inescapable component in health diplomacy. Whether we like it or not, it is a collective action problem, one that needs a solution in the interest of safety for all.

This will mean ending territoriality between government institutions and working towards adopting uniformed decisions. There should also be greater channels of information sharing, coordination and resource sharing on multilateral and bilateral engagements.

While there have not been much formalised exchanges, such linkages and communications need to be encouraged. The pressure and temptation to produce quick and cost-effective results should not be done at the expense of comprehensive, long term goals. Sometimes seeking cooperative and preventive measures are better than a superficial cure.

The writer is a researcher from the Foreign Policy and Security Studies Programme of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.