Politicians have to resolve the problems they created

One of the more intriguing ideas to have arisen from the political near-pantomime of the last week of February was that of a unity government, which was advanced by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The idea never had much of a chance, owing largely to mistrust pervading even parties in the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition. That is clearly a pity. The nation faces unusual challenges in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic which compounded already gathering global economic clouds.

We can certainly do with less politicking, which would have been the main attraction of a unity government. All that is now obviously water under the bridge.

But looking at the positive side of things, national political unity has to be the sum of many parts and increasingly, that means looking towards Sabah and Sarawak and how these two eastern states have been quite pivotal in the current political crisis which saw the nation split almost neatly down the middle.

Some hopes have been pinned on the two states with their more diffused demographics making more of a political difference on the national stage — wracked, as always, by polarisation along racial lines.

For one moment, it did look like political unity across the sea was being forged. Sabah and Sarawak found common cause at last in backing Dr Mahathir as prime minister. Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg was quoted as saying the nation needed to come together in a moment of grave peril such as now.

Even as Abang Johari said that, political developments in Kuala Lumpur were already acquiring a quicksand quality about them. PKR and DAP rejected Dr Mahathir and named Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister instead, before switching back to backing Dr Mahathir in a last-gasp attempt to thwart a rival coalition taking shape.

As this happened, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen issued a statement suggesting the state opposition party was prepared to support Abang Johari in the interest of the nation. Presumably this meant both the ruling and opposition parties in Sarawak in a unified show of support behind Dr Mahathir.

It was obviously too little, too late. The train has left the station. The king, meanwhile, had already determined that Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin was his pick as the new prime minister. The fly in the ointment with taking cues from the eastern states with regard to political unity is the fact that forging unity there is as much a struggle, if not more so.

In Sarawak today, the Chinese component in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is the junior party to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, while Sarawak DAP (which contests principally on SUPP’s political turf) is the dominant party in Sarawak PH.

And GPS, with one eye on the upcoming state polls, has to carefully navigate countervailing political risks between DAP in the PH coalition and Pas in the new one as it seeks the near-impossible prize of pleasing all voters.

The current political rumblings in the national capital have even more of a perilous knock-on effect in Sabah, where political affiliations and loyalties are almost as fluid as its quilt-like ethnic composition.

It does appear that if, heaven forbid, the centre does not hold, the chances are that the periphery may fray even more. And not just in Sabah and Sarawak. Witness the shifting political alliances now upsetting several other state administrations.

We have long been held up internationally as a paragon of political stability despite our patchwork demographics. Iraq and Lebanon are other patchwork societies currently in the midst of political paralysis. Another, Syria, is still in the throes of a civil war.

When politics gets too heated, there is usually enough blame to go around and no politician of whichever stripe is immune from it. Voters — who are the final arbiters of such disputes in our democracy — must be wise to the ways and games politicians everywhere play.

What the last week of February showed is that our politics has become problematic. Yet politics cannot be wished away and it is politicians who will have to resolve the problems they created. The people must avoid too much partisanship under such a circumstance, lest our politics turns dysfunctional.

The writer views developments in the nation, region and wider world from his vantage point in Kuching, Sarawak

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times