Muhyiddin's great opportunity

HAVE you seen the cabinet list? Not the list done by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. But the ones that have been making the rounds these past few days.

Each of the list claims to have been vetted and approved by Muhyiddin. Don’t be surprised that in the next few days more lists will circulate. Politics is our national pastime, never mind if we destroy the country in the process.

In one list, many one-time Umno ministers have their names among those making a comeback. They are high-ranking party leaders, have been in the cabinet before and believe they can return to serve the people.

One name present in all the lists is former Negri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. He is seen as capable and is well-liked by many. If I am asked whether he should be picked, I’d say “Yes” right away. But it’s up to the prime minister, really.

Everyone knows that top Umno leaders harbour hopes of returning to the cabinet, having tasted the feel of power and sense of control over funds and projects. Now that Umno is back in the government as a major partner of Perikatan Nasional, and with bigger numbers than Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the party is staking its claim to be part of the cabinet.

After Umno, together with the Barisan Nasional, was defeated in the last general election, the party has not stopped laying the ground for a siege on Pakatan Harapan. This week, BN partners found themselves in the driver’s seat again!

Umno leaders have been making noises. Publicly, they said they are not after top cabinet posts. That’s up to Muhyiddin as the prime minister. You believe that?

The public knows that Muhyiddin is being squeezed by people who play hardball. Perhaps, he should listen to the voices from the ground. He would gain the support from the court of public opinion if he picks new, young faces and excludes the Umno warlords.

There are good members of parliament within Perikatan Nasional, whose image is not tainted by public scandals and bad baggage. Get good Umno leaders, too, and from the other parties as well. Use the formation of the cabinet as a national reconciliation effort.

Explain it well to the people. Most won’t mind if DAP’s Anthony Loke is picked; there’s also a positive feeling about former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Appoint a few technocrats whose hearts are in the right place; and most important of all, ignore the tin cans from which-ever party within the ruling coalition.

It’s a great opportunity. Muhyiddin can leave his mark by adopting a totally new approach in picking his cabinet members. After all, he has declared that he’s the prime minister for all Malaysians.

So what is there to lose? Pick Umno warlords and face the peoples’ wrath; or pick Umno warlords and allow them to manipulate you? Whichever way you look at it, Muhyiddin is truly cornered, outnumbered and at the mercy of his coalition partners.

It’s time to show some steel, Mr Prime Minister! Are you up to it? Public opinion can be your biggest ally, if you play your cards right.

Aptly put by a senior government officer over tea a few days ago, it’s a do or die mission for Muhyiddin. He mustn’t forget that the civil service knows who they prefer, and their support (or lack of) will also determine Muhyiddin’s fate.

*The writer is a former NST group editor. His first column appeared on Aug 27, 1995, as ‘Kurang Manis’