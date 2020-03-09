Pakatan, Bersatu, Perikatan, GPS, Warisan, et al: is the people's mandate important, ah?

THE thunder and lightning in Malaysia’s political firmament have ended their tumultuous battle. Or have they? Some believe the former, some the latter.

But everyone hopes for the storm to cease, for a lawful and peaceful resolution. Perhaps even a moral resolution too.

Many folks have come up with persuasive arguments about the way one government quickly morphed into another.

It was done in accordance with the Constitution and is an acceptable practice in democratic governance, say some.

It was an abuse of democratic principles, say others.

Which opinion do you think is stronger?

Perhaps it is time every side in the political arena, along with the watching Joe and Jane, considered the following thought: Politicians/leaders oftentimes say they do this or do that because they have the people’s mandate. Fair enough.

But, because it is also lawful in democracies for governments to fall, and rise, without going to the polls, the argument about having the people’s mandate becomes less meaningful.

In fact, I daresay it becomes irrelevant. If changes can occur without free and fair elections — and this has happened in other jurisdictions too — the mandate loses its power. It becomes a fiction.

So politicians should stop deploying the argument. Don’t you think so, too?

We could, however, salvage the dismal situation by amending the Constitution to have elections at shorter intervals. Say, once every two or three years.

That would result in endless political chatter and clobbering, and enormous cost, you protest.

But, would not this two- or three-year arrangement suit those who are most eager to say they have the people’s mandate?

They do not have to wait five years, nor make secret — but lawful — plans to get into government.

Hence the people would live in the certainty that changes could occur every two/three years, as opposed to the uncertainty about what's being talked about and planned behind the political curtains.

In this new election adventure we have to trust our politicians. There must be a number of enlightened ones among them.

For the philosopher Voltaire himself, “[I]f only a government is enlightened, he did not care how powerful it was”.

Ha ha. If you think the two-year polls’ suggestion is ridiculous, you are not alone. I merely brought it up to try to shine a light on what the people’s mandate means to everyone, including the politicians.

Is it a tool to be used when needed, but stored when it’s a hindrance, or is it a fundamental principle undergirding all actions at all times?

The question needs an answer, but I sense the brooding thunderclouds in the political firmament are in no mood to provide one. We just have to wait.