Timely, accurate updates needed

THE number of those testing positive for Covid-19 in Malaysia is not as aggressive as the volume of WhatsApp message forwardings which have now gone into overdrive.

While some of the messages received have been useful, given the absence of timely and critical official updates, others are simply bordering on malicious and indiscriminate rumour-mongering.

Penang has reported one person testing positive and that individual’s employer, Motorola Solutions has done good in managing its other employees and their peers, while the factory premises are being sanitised thoroughly.

Apart from ordering all employees to work from home for the next two weeks as a means of self-quarantine, the American data communications and telecommunications equipment provider has also been updating various parties in a timely manner.

Employees are receiving daily bulletins, timely updates are sent to members of the Free Industrial Zone, Penang, Companies’ Association (Frepenca), and media queries responded in good time.

Both international and national schools in Penang where children of Motorola Solutions employees are enrolled, have also asked parents to have their children home-quarantined.

As of tonight, it was learnt that Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd, would temporarily close its Bayan Lepas facility upon the discovery that one of its employees could have been exposed to Covid-19.

Staff have been asked to work from home till further notice.

Unhelpful WhatApp messages have been circulating around Penang that certain condominium blocks and shopping malls should be avoided. This has sent certain building owners into damage control mode, stating that no official word from the health authorities has been issued, and that their premises are therefore not “tainted.”

Equally irresponsible and disrespectful, has been the circulation of personal data of individuals said to be linked to those who were being tested for the Covid-19.

Not helping matters also, were the sightings earlier this week, of several Motorola Solutions employees who were supposed to be quarantined at home, but seen at public eating and retail spots in their uniforms!

It is time for the health authorities to step up to the plate, and start issuing timely and accurate public updates of Covid-19 in Penang and elsewhere, to counter the mischief and undue panic created by social media.

During this time when public health and safety are of greater priority, they can and should leverage on WhatsApp and other online platforms.

While the rise of new technologies has resulted so far in the absence of digital etiquette guides or rule books, the public’s role would be to first attempt verifying what may be “fake” news and not simply become “forwarding agents” and send out messages in the name of information sharing and concern.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times